After Springfield Central claimed the opening two sets, Joplin fought back by taking the next two before the Bulldogs closed out the match with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night inside Joplin High School's Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Central won by individual set scores of 25-22, 25-9, 14-25, 12-25 and 15-13.
A senior, Emma Floyd led the Eagles attack with nine kills. Angelina Schramm, Allie Lawrence and Bailey Owens each tallied eight kills while Abby Edwards had six.
Kaya Cooper dished out a team-high 19 assists and Abby Hembree followed with 14 assists. Other key stats for Joplin include Kaya Cooper with six aces and Lawrence with five.
Paisley Parker amassed 32 digs to lead the Eagles on defense, while Jayla Hunter had 19.
Joplin plays in the Hillcrest tournament on Saturday.
