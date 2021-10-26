EDMOND, Okla. — The Central Oklahoma women’s volleyball team breezed by visiting Missouri Southern 3-0 Tuesday to keep the Lions winless in the MIAA Conference.
Jenna Karp had nine kills to lead the Bronchos, who triumphed 25-12, 25-18, 25-14.
Amelia Neels had seven kills, Sophie Mader 19 assists and Emily-Kate Lonergan 15 digs to guide the Lions, who slipped to 3-21, 0-14 in the league.
Central Oklahoma’s biggest margin came in the first set, as the Bronchos finished with a 12-0 run to win 25-12.
The Oklahoma squad hiked its record to 17-6 and 10-5 in the MIAA.
The Lions will travel to Warrensburg for a 6 p.m. match Thursday with Central Missouri.
