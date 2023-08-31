Some fans like a lot of scoring.
Some enjoy defensive duels.
Some fans love to see a gunslinger at quarterback. Some just want to see hard-nosed football with a lot of running and good blocking.
Whatever you like, Week 1 in the Central Ozark Conference probably had a taste of it.
Of the five conference games, three were decided by one score, one was within one score at halftime and the other was just separated by two scores.
How much of that was due to good matchups, new teams emerging as contenders or just coincidence? Only time will tell.
One of those close finishes was between Willard and Neosho last week. The Tigers beat the Wildcats 28-21. Willard Head coach Frank Tristan talked about this competitive start for the conference.
"Everything will sort itself, probably, next week," Tristan said. "We've grown accustomed to superstars on the skill side of it. You've got guys like Kael Combs and Luke Gall that are just top-level athletes. That increases a lot of scoring."
Tristan noted that when you don't have those types of players you see more of the close contests that really come down to coaching and chess matches.
"Every team has really solid coaches," he added. "Now, some kids will come to the top and really step up. But, right now you're trying to figure out who's the main dude. Who's the Luke Gall, if you will? I think Joplin's tailback (Quin Renfro) is one of those kids. I think Renfro is electric."
Speaking of Joplin and Renfro, the Eagles led Branson by just one score at halftime of their Week 1 contest. Ultimately, Joplin pulled away for a 35-14 win, but was tested early on. Tests are exactly how Joplin's head coach looks at these early-season games.
"Week 1 is always a feeling-out process," Joplin head coach Curtis Jasper said. "Not only for other teams but also for yourself. We always say each game is like a test. Until you sit down and start writing out answers, sometimes you don't really know. ... Part of those answers are known now, but it's still early in the year."
Branson's head coach Aaron Hafner is in his second season at the helm for the Pirates. Last year, his bunch finished 1-9 overall and fell to Joplin 34-3. This year he likes the improvements his team has made and believes other teams in the conference are climbing the ladder as well.
"I think there's going to be a lot of parity in the COC this year, which could make for a really fun year to watch high school football," Hafner said.
Other scores around the conference were 14-7 with Nixa topping Webb City; 20-14 with Republic topping Carthage; 42-22 with Ozark topping Carl Junction. That Ozark-CJ matchup was also just a one-score game at halftime, like Joplin-Branson.
This isn't just a conference of average high school football teams beating one another up from time to time. In the past, teams like Joplin, Webb City, Carthage and even Nixa recently have had runs of success atop or near the top of this conference, with Webb City and Carthage winning multiple state championships in their respective classes. Carthage's last state titles came in 2019 while Webb City won championships in ’17, ’19 and ’21.
"I believe that the COC — I've said it many, many times — is the best conference top to bottom in Missouri," Carl Junction head coach Todd Hafner said. "You have to bring your A-game week in and week out. If you don't, you're going to struggle."
If you want, you can add last year's Carthage and Nixa teams to the list of successful postseason teams out of the COC. Carthage fell to the Class 5 state champion last year in the semifinals. Nixa lost in the state championship of Class 6.
But it isn't just about the teams near the top. The teams that have spent time in the lower echelon of the conference recently don't go unnoticed and certainly aren't this year.
"I think teams that people might expect to be at the bottom of the COC are really good teams," Webb City head coach Ryan McFarland said. "They have really good coaches and coaching staffs and really good players. That's where I'd argue that you could put our conference up against any conference in the state and it would be hard to find one more consistent."
