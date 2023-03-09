The Central Region of the NCAA Division II women's basketball tournament features four teams from the MIAA conference.
University of Nebraska-Kearney (2 seed), Missouri Southern State University (3 seed), Central Missouri (4 seed) and Pittsburg State University (7 seed).
There's also three teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The region host, Minnesota-Duluth (1 seed) is ranked sixth in the nation, Minnesota State-Mankato (5 seed) is ranked 12th and Augustana is receiving votes to be ranked but was just dropped from the rankings, probably in large part due to MSSU's performance in the MIAA tournament last week.
UNK is currently ranked 10th in the WBCA polls while UCM comes in at 11 and the Lions are 18th.
"I think it's the deepest of any region in the country," MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. "Not to say there aren't some regions that have some better teams, maybe ... I think they're maybe a little bit top heavy. ... I don't think they're as deep as far as the competition that we have to face every year. ... That speaks to how good our conference and our region are."
The only team not mentioned so far is eighth seed Southern Nazarene University. SNU is 27-4, and it is receiving votes and come from the Great American Conference.
Coach Ressel wouldn't count them out of this region, either.
"I think Southern Nazarene is good enough to win this region. I don't think you can say that about too many other regions," Ressel said.
CHANGING THE MODEL
The NCAA Division II model is formatted to where the top 8 teams from eight different regions make up the tournament field.
Coach Ressel and many others have expressed their thoughts on changing that to resemble what the Division I tournament or even Division III looks like. Where you get the top 64 teams in the field no matter how many teams from a specific conference or region end up making it, saying, "It's challenging, but it can be done."
"Mike Racy has said it as well, our commissioner of the MIAA, I think it's time that we move forward," Ressel said. "And coach (Candi) Whitaker at Missouri Western is exactly right. If we're talking about student-athlete experience at the Divsion II level, making it the best, well, you want to have the best teams in the tournament so I think it's extremely important to try and move forward with how we do things at the Division II level."
Some teams Ressel believes might have gotten snubbed out of the MIAA or Central Region this year were Missouri Western (24-7, 3rd in MIAA standings), Fort Hays State (20-12, 6th in MIAA standings) and Harding University (25-7, 2nd in GAC standings).
MWSU won the Central Region last year over MIAA foe FHSU and neither team made the tournament this year. It seems like a potential loss for both the MIAA and the NCAA.
Ressel added that it isn't just the sport of basketball that struggles with the same thing, and it isn't just the Central Region that has teams potentially missing out on the NCAA tournament that belong.
