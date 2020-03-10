Tickets for the NCAA Division II Central Regional men's basketball tournament in Maryville are available through online purchases.
Tickets can be bought at nwmissouri.universitytickets.com. All seating for the regional will be general admission.
Fans can also purchase single-session tickets in person at the Cashiering office on the campus at Northwest Missouri. The ticket office, located on the first floor of the administration building, will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday. Session tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. Children ages 2-under at free. The ticket office will be open 1 hour, 15 minutes prior to the start of each session.
Missouri Southern, 23-8 after losing to Northwest Missouri 78-76 in the MIAA Tournament final on Sunday afternoon, has made the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year. The Lions are the fifth seed and play No. 4 Northern State, the Northern Sun Conference Tournament champion in the final game on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
The regional's first session on Saturday matches third-seeded Southeastern Oklahoma State vs. Rogers State at noon and second-seeded Southern Nazarene vs. Great American Conference tournament winner Henderson State at 2:30 p.m. Top seed and defending national champion Northwest Missouri plays Oklahoma Baptist to start the night session at 6.
Semifinals will be played on Sunday night, beginning at 5. The championship game is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
The winner advances to the Elite Eight on March 26 and 28 in Evansville, Indiana. The championship game will be played on Sunday, April 5, in Atlanta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.