SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Central topped Thomas Jefferson 6-3 on Tuesday afternoon at home.
TJ falls to 9-1 on the season.
Singles action saw Josh Kim top Ian Ding 8-2 at No. 1, Raghav Bansal beat Prithvi Nagarajan 8-3 at No. 2 and Pranav Mandava defeat Tyler Brouhard 8-3 at No. 3.
Ian Rogers defeated Lala Qian 8-3 at No. 4. TJ's Devan Murali beat Ethan Gravely 8-2 at No. 5, while Hari Nagarajan beat Cole Brodeur at No. 6.
TJ dropped two of three doubles matches.
The Cavaliers play in the Monett Tournament on Wednesday.
