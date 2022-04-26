SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Central topped Thomas Jefferson 6-3 on Tuesday afternoon at home.

TJ falls to 9-1 on the season.

Singles action saw Josh Kim top Ian Ding 8-2 at No. 1, Raghav Bansal beat Prithvi Nagarajan 8-3 at No. 2 and Pranav Mandava defeat Tyler Brouhard 8-3 at No. 3.

Ian Rogers defeated Lala Qian 8-3 at No. 4. TJ's Devan Murali beat Ethan Gravely 8-2 at No. 5, while Hari Nagarajan beat Cole Brodeur at No. 6.

TJ dropped two of three doubles matches.

The Cavaliers play in the Monett Tournament on Wednesday.

Tags

Trending Video