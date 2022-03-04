Just a week removed from a tightly-contested championship matchup in the Southwest Region tournament, No. 3 Ozark Christian (26-4) and No. 4 Champion Christian (20-5) met again for the Association of Christian College Athletics tournament championship Friday evening.
There was no drop in entertaining play from last week to Friday. A game where both teams were stingy, gritty and at times a little frenetic, neither team wanted to lose.
But with a winner needed to be decided, the Tigers ultimately came out on top 78-74 in overtime.
“Ozark is a great ball club,” Champion Christian coach Deanthony Ellison said. “Kyle (Wicklund) does a really good job. They play really hard. They can shoot the 3-ball. When they’re on fire, they’re tough to guard. ... In a game like this, you hate to see that there has to be a winner and loser.”
There was just 36.7 seconds left on the clock when Champion Christian’s Rebecca Farmer attacked the basket and went straight at Ozark Christian’s Kamryn Gentry and drew a foul.
“That’s big. Having (Gentry) is big,” OCC coach Kyle Wicklund said. “She just draws attention. So she’s going to draw a double team just about every time and that’s going to leave a shooter wide open. That’s going to give us more space to create and drive.”
Farmer went to the free-throw line with her team trailing 65-64 and forced Gentry out of the game with her fifth foul.
Farmer made one of two attempts to even the score. The CCC guard hadn’t missed a free throw before that trip to the line.
The next OCC possession saw Makenzie Purinton miss a baseline jumper. After collecting the rebound, Champion launched a quick pass up the court to Farmer, who was racing OCC’s Darian Carr to the basket. The pass just snuck over the hands of Carr and Farmer caught it and made a right-handed layup to take a 67-65 lead with just eight seconds left.
Wicklund used a timeout.
Out of the timeout, Carr traveled, giving the ball back to Champion. Fouled immediately was Farmer.
But Farmer missed her second and third free throws of the night and Clarrisa Rice — playing for the fouled out Gentry — pulled down the rebound giving OCC another chance to tie.
Wicklund used his final timeout.
On the inbounds play, the initial pass wasn’t open to Peyton Miller. So instead, the pass went in to Rice at the elbow with her back to the basket. Miller then ran down the key on Rice’s right side giving the option to hand it off. But Rice chose to spin back to her left and into the middle of the lane leaving her defender behind for a lay-in to tie the game at 67 with less than a second remaining.
The Tigers’ buzzer-beater was no good.
CCC trailed by double digits on multiple occasions throughout the second half but didn’t lay down easy.
“That’s kind of been our DNA all year,” Ellison said. “I’ll take this ball club at any level. They compete so hard. We could have pitched a tent and folded ... but the resilience they showed playing hard, believing in each other and not giving up, and continuing to communicate, it was awesome.”
Champion used nine free throws in overtime to clinch the victory. The only points that didn’t come from the charity stripe for the Tigers in the extra period was a layup from Imani Honey to take a 72-71 lead.
That basket came right after a layup from Purinton to give OCC a 71-70 lead.
Down 76-71, Carr gave the Ambassadors life with a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to go.
So OCC fouled one more time sending Elisa Gonzalez to the line. Gonzalez converted both shots and CCC led 78-74.
As the clock was winding down, Emmary Williams attempted a three from the top of the key that was no good.
“The great thing is I think that just lit another fire under the girls going into next week, so hopefully we get another shot at them in the national championship,” Wicklund said.
Free throws were key for the Tigers, going 29 of 34 on the evening while the Ambassadors shot just 14 of 20 from the line. CCC was 22 of 27 in the second half and overtime.
OCC outshot Champion from beyond the arc and from the field. Ozark was 37% from downtown while CCC was under 20% at 5 of 27. Overall OCC shot 25 of 64 and CCC finished just 22 of 70.
“We challenged the girls at the beginning of this game saying that ‘we’re going to have to win this game at the defensive end,’” Wicklund said. “It (defense) helped us a ton and kept us in this ballgame.”
The turnover battle went to the Tigers as well. The Ambassadors coughed it up 21 times while only forcing 12.
“Big difference, yeah,” Wicklund said. “Especially towards the end. Our nerves got the best of us. We had what I would call nerve turnovers — turnovers we wouldn’t generally have except we had those nerves.”
Gentry grabbed another double-double with 22 rebounds and 14 points. Joining her in double figures was Carr and Purinton with 13. Williams added 10 as well.
Farmer scored a game-high 20 and nine of them were free throws. Honey added 16 points while Gonzalez chipped in 12 more.
OCC trailed from early in the first quarter right up until halftime when Carr delivered a full-court pass to Purinton for a layup to make it 35-33. This came right after Emmy Colin drilled her lone 3-point basket to tie the game at 33.
The Ambassadors led from then until Honey cashed in on a layup to put Champion ahead 64-63.
OCC will be back in action next week for the NCCAA tournament, which will also be played at the Multipurpose Building at Ozark.
