Change of sports sends Chase Curtis to TCU for football

Although first an injury and then the COVID-19 pandemic hampered his junior college baseball career, Chase Curtis had already been thinking about making a change.
As a result, the former Pittsburg Purple Dragon quarterback is joining the football program at TCU.
"I just missed the game of football," Curtis said. "I've been thinking about it for a while. TCU gave me the opportunity, so I thought I'd take it."
The fact that the Neosho County Community College baseball season was stopped this spring helped Curtis' decision.
"It definitely made it easier," he said. "I'd been thinking about playing football since after my first year at Neosho (County). After this year I was going to play football anyway."
Curtis' first contact with the Big 12 Conference Horned Frogs came after he put out a video of him throwing the football during the winter break. He reports to the TCU campus on Wednesday.
"They were the ones who showed the most interest in me," he said. "That's the best opportunity I was given, and it's a really nice place. I talked to the coaches, and it seemed like the right situation. I had to do it."
Curtis, a 2018 Pittburg High graduate, was a two-year starter for the Dragons. His last football action came in the 2018 Shrine Bowl at Pittsburg State.
"A lot of people are probably thinking that (there will be some rust)," Curtis said. "I'm not concerned about that. I feel like I'll be able to adjust, and I think I'll be able to adjust pretty quick."
Curtis said he had received some baseball inquiries from MIAA schools even though his junior college career was less than he desired. When he wasn't pitching, he played third base his freshman year and left field, second base and third base as a sophomore.
"My freshman year I had elbow surgery," he said. "It was on and off playing in the spring before I got to play a little toward the end. This year I started out rough, then started playing well before obviously the season got cut short. I had two appearances on the mound. My batting average was decent. I only played 11 games."
Curtis' decision brought similar reactions.
"Pretty much everyone was surprised when they learned I was going to play football," he said. "But they are all excited for me. It's been cool to see.
"I'm really grateful for the opportunity. I'm excited to see what I can do."
TCU went 5-7 last season, losing six games by seven points or less. Quarterback Max Duggan was honorable mention Big 12 offensive freshman of the year after passing for 2,077 yards and 15 touchdowns and running for 555 yards and six scores. The Horned Frogs also signed Independence CC's Stephon Brown, who is rated the nation's top dual threat JUCO quarterback.
