More than a decade before Aurora couple David and Tammy Miller brought their son, Matt, into this world, Missouri Southern slugger Jim "Bear" Baranoski was setting a new mark for career home runs for the Lions.
Baranoski, who played for the green and gold from 1986-89 and was inducted into the MSSU Hall of Fame in 2017, wrapped up his four-year stint at MSSU with 41 career home runs.
Fast forward 34 years, and Miller is close to breaking Baranoski's record — one of the longest held in the books.
Matt's dad, David, said his son's success hasn't always come via the long ball.
"Until he got into high school, he hardly ever hit any home runs," David Miller said. "When he was little he didn't hit very many, he would hit maybe one or two a year.
Miller's dad said in high school he would hit five or six a year and seven in his senior season.
"He always hit the ball into the gaps and had a lot of doubles. He really didn't hit a lot of home runs until he got into college and got into the weight room," David Miller said.
Matt's dad credited the MSSU coaching staff and Matt's fellow players with a lot of his son's success.
"It's not just his record, if he breaks the record," David said, choking back tears. "He's had hitters that he's played with here that have given him tips and guys that hit in front of him that have taken a little of the pressure off, so he was able to get more fastballs. It's an exciting individual because of what he has done but it's also about what everyone has done for him."
Miller began this season just six dingers shy of Baranoski with 35 career home runs. He wasted no time this year chipping into that margin, hitting four long balls in his first eight games, leaving him just two away from tying Baranoski's mark.
Miller, a 6-foot-4 senior, homered in the first game of the season, Feb. 3, against St. Cloud State and again on Feb. 5 against Southwest Baptist. He has also logged home runs in two of his last three games — Saturday against Delta State and Thursday against East Central.
It won't be the first time Miller's name has appeared in the record books at MSSU. He and former Lion Mark Baker share the title of most home runs in a single game (3), which Baker accomplished in 1991. Miller matched that feat last March with a three-homer, eight-RBI performance in a 25-2 win over Rogers State. Baker's son, Alex Baker, is a current teammate of Miller's.
'Swing path'
Baker, now in his final year as superintendent of the Carthage School District, offered the following advice to Miller while he pursues the career home run record: "Matt needs to relax and focus on hitting the ball hard," Baker said. "With his swing path and strength, home runs will happen. However, he can’t change his swing just to break the record or he will get frustrated if he doesn’t hit home runs."
Baranoski also offered his advice to Miller: "I'd tell him to not think about it and just come out every day and do what he's been doing. Just approach it a game at a time."
But Miller isn't solely focused on his performance at the plate. Defensively, he has the third-most career putouts in Lion history, at 960, 15 behind Danny Rogers (1988-90) who logged 975.
That emphasis on defense is something Miller said he is proud of. And others have noticed. In 2001, the MIAA recognized Miller as a Gold Glove first baseman.
This season, Miller is answering a new challenge, moving from first base to center field after an injury to Lion outfielder Drew Davis.
"I've played first base my whole life and it was kind of one of those things that I was naturally decent at. Because of Drew's injury, they put me out in center field and I am having a blast." Miller said.
"This shows Matt’s team-first approach," Baker said. "Plus, it shows how elite Matt’s athletic ability is for a first baseman to play center field."
Lion skipper Bryce Darnell further praised Miller's new defensive role.
"He's a tremendous defensive first baseman and he's been pushed to the outfield because of a couple of injuries," Darnell said. "He has just done a great job out there. He's just a really good athlete."
David Miller said that perhaps the biggest challenge for his son playing center field is that there is no one to talk to out there. Being a friendly and outgoing guy, Miller often chats with other players and umpires when manning first base.
Miller, who helped Aurora capture back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018, has (with the exception of one down year) seen impressive growth in his offensive numbers at MSSU, improving his average while still maintaining his power numbers.
Shortened season
In 2019, Miller hit 12 home runs with a .255 batting average. In a COVID-shortened 2020, Miller improved his average to .270, but cancellation of the vast majority of the season limited Miller's home run production to three in a brief 21-game season.
While remaining productive on defense, Miller struggled with hitting in 2021, hovering around the Mendoza line at .203, while hitting five home runs.
Miller made off-season adjustments and in 2022 returned to MSSU to put up the best numbers of his career so far. Last year, Miller hit .342 while logging 15 home runs, just three behind single-season home run leader Jesse Rall in 2016.
"I changed my mental mindset. I was trying too hard the year I struggled and last year I was like, 'You know, I'm just going to have a fun year,' and everything changed. I also changed my stance a little bit and that helped me tremendously."
This season, through eight games, Miller is hitting .433 with four home runs and begging the question of whether he can reach Rall's single season mark of 16 home runs.
"My confidence was really high last year and I came in this year with the same mentality and the same mindset of 'hit the ball hard' and I'll be successful if I can do that," Miller said.
Darnell said he has seen Miller evolve and mature to become one of the strongest players mentally for the team.
"He really struggled his second year and we needed to talk," Darnell said. "I told him he needed to make some changes mentally and he was able to do that, which is a complete credit to him."
Apples and oranges
Comparing baseball's record setters from one era to another can sometimes be a little like comparing apples and oranges, but both Baranoski and Miller's accomplishments are eye-popping.
Baranoski played in an era when Southern played a number of NCAA Division I teams, such as No.1 Oklahoma State, and Arkansas, but also faced smaller, NAIA schools.
Darnell, who played in the same era as Baranoski, said Miller's record would be impressive, not only because of the sheer total of home runs hit, but because Miller has played in fewer games because of the shortened 2020 season and because of NCAA rules that shortened member schools' seasons from 56 to 50 games a season. He also added that when he played, it was rare to see a pitcher in the NAIA or Division II throwing 94 mph or more, which is not uncommon today.
Darnell's name also is a frequent entry in the MSSU record books. His single season .577 on-base percentage is third-best and his .996 fielding percentage in 1995 is second-best all-time.
Baker reflects on his time playing with Baranoski, known then to Baker and his teammates as "Bear," and on watching Miller at Warren Turner Field throughout his career.
"I enjoy watching Matt play as he plays the game with passion and enthusiasm," Baker said. "I played with Bear (Jim) when he was a senior and I was a freshman. It’s kind of sad seeing a former teammate’s record broken, but records are made to be broken. Matt is an excellent person to be the new record holder."
No doubt, baseball fans today — perhaps because of advancements in technology — have become more focused on records than in other eras. And because of that, players may sometimes be more aware of where they stand in the record books.
It was a little different for Baranoski.
"At the time I was playing as an athlete, I never really looked at the records, I was always looking at trying to do the best I can on a day-to-day basis," Baranoski said. "So the record was never something I was really looking to try to beat or match."
Asked about his thoughts on chasing 41, Miller smiled.
"I think about it, but I don't put any pressure on myself," Miller said. "If I hit the ball like I'm capable of, I'm not too worried about it. I'm just blessed to be given this opportunity. There's nothing better you could ask for, really. I thank all my teammates for having confidence in me, not giving up on me and keeping me light-hearted about everything."
Tremendous power
Darnell reflected on his recruitment of Miller.
"His power is just tremendous," Darnell said. "You can see that when he is taking BP (batting practice). His power has always been there since his freshman year. I saw him play his senior year of high school a couple of times. The last time I saw him play (in high school), his first at-bat he kind of nubbed one and I told one of his teammates, 'I didn't come here to see Miller nub a ball.' His next at-bat he hit one off the scoreboard."
Darnell sees nearing or breaking this record as a testament to Miller's character.
"Matt's as good as they come," Darnell said. "What an accomplishment this would be for Matt. It not only speaks to his power, but to his stick-to-itivness."
It was clear that Darnell's impressions of Miller extend beyond the limitations of the chalked baselines.
"He's a guy that when I'm done coaching I'll be super proud of because he'll be a productive adult," Darnell said.
