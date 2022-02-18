SARCOXIE, Mo. — The College Heights boys basketball team closed out the regular-season on a strong note.
The Cougars built a 21-10 lead over Sarcoxie in the first quarter and never looked back in a 59-29 win Friday night on the road.
College Heights (21-4) finished with its best record in at least over a decade.
After the first quarter, the Cougars went on to outscore the Bears in every quarter en route to the lopsided win.
Miller Long, who hit five 3-pointers, poured in a game-high 24 points to lead College Heights. Ethan Meeks tossed in 16 points, while Curtis Davenport added 11.
Leading Sarcoxie was Terio Asterio with 14 points.
After a first-round bye, top-seeded College Heights plays the winner of fourth-seeded Miller and Purdy at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 2 District 12 tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.