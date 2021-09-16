SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The College Heights Christian boys soccer team built a two-goal lead and held on late for a 2-1 win over Greenwood on Thursday night.
The Cougars (4-1) are off to their best start to a season since 2015.
Rolen Sanderson got CHC on the scoreboard in the fifth minute when he scored a goal off an assist by Michael Parrigon.
College Heights added to its lead in the 68th minute when Max Sitton assisted his brother, Bo Sitton, for a goal that put the Cougars up 2-0.
Greenwood logged its lone goal of the game in the 71st minute.
College Heights outshot Greenwood 13-8. Goalie Ben Thomas had a busy night as he recorded seven saves.
The Cougars entertain Cassville on Tuesday.
