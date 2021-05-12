Preseason expectations could not have been more different, but College Heights Christian and Diamond square off in a Class 2 softball quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Sarcoxie High School’s softball field.
Diamond was scheduled to be the game site, but the Wildcats’ field is a few feet short down the left-field line of meeting MSHSAA requirements to host a state game.
College Heights (18-3), whose program is a co-op with McAuley Catholic, won only three games in 2019, and, of course, last year’s season was wiped out by COVID-19.
“I really didn’t know what to expect coming into this year,” Cougars coach Mike Howard said. “With what had taken place in the past ... I knew this program needed a jolt. I knew we had some talent coming up, but I had never really coached high school before. I’ve coached a lot of travel ball games.
“I knew we had some talent, and I knew we had a great pitcher in Maddy coming up. I’ve been around Maddy (Colin) for a long time. She used to play on my travel softball team a long time ago, and her and my daughter actually play on the same travel ball team right now. I’ve been watching her develop over the last five or six years. ... All of the pieces just kind of fell together, and we’ve done a really good job this year offensively, defensively and pitching. In the district tournament they put it all together at the same time, and we beat some good teams up there.”
By contrast, Diamond (19-2) returned several players from a 2019 squad that went 15-9 and lost to Mount Vernon 4-0 in the district final.
“We have some juniors who are pretty talented, and I knew I had some good freshmen coming up,” Wildcats coach Kelsey Parrish said. “I felt pretty confident going in that we would decent this year. I have a lot of girls who wanted to work and get better.”
The Cougars and Wildcats met once during the season, but the game was halted by lightning and rain with a 0-0 score in the fourth inning. Both pitchers, Emmy Colin of CHC and Madison Bentley of Diamond, had allowed one hit and struck out seven batters.
“It’s good motivation for both teams,” Parrish said. “I think it will be a fun game.”
Those numbers reflect the dominance both pitchers have displayed this season. Colin is 16-2 with one save and a 1.69 earned run average. She has 215 strikeouts and 12 walks in 115 1/3 innings pitched. Bentley is 14-1 with one save, 1.90 ERA and 194 strikeouts and 26 walks in 103 innings.
“They have a really good squad, a great pitcher in Bentley,” Howard said. “They are very well-coached and have some great hitters on their team.”
“We know that Maddy Colin is going to do well in the circle for them, and they have a lot of speed,” Parrish said. “We expect them to short-game us, and we’ll preparing for everything.”
The Cougars’ probable batting order: shortstop Jayli Johnson (.507 average, 4 HR, 20 RBI), left fielder Kloee Williamson (.611, 29 RBI), first baseman Layne Jackson (.338, 18 RBI), pitcher Colin (.386, 21 RBI), center fielder Addie Lawrence (.403, 2 HR, 18 RBI), right fielder Aaliyah Perez-Villa (.343), second baseman Avery Good (.348, 19 RBI), catcher Sarah Painter (.329) and third baseman Lauren Ukena (.189).
The Cougars have a .371 team batting average and are scoring 10.5 runs per game.
Diamond’s lineup: left fielder Caitlyn Suhrie (.307), shortstop Emilee Shallenburger (.215), catcher Grace Frazier (.313), pitcher Madison Bentley (.476, 7 HR, 32 RBI), first baseman Lexy Bridges (.507, 21 RBI), third baseman Piper Brewer (.333), second baseman Leslie Watson (.193), center fielder Grace Irwin (.255), DP Gabby Duley (.387) and right fielder/flex Taaron Drake.
The Wildcats are hitting .339 as a team and averaging seven runs.
The Cougars upset top-seeded Mount Vernon 9-6 to claim its first district title in program history.
Diamond nipped East Newton 9-8 for its fourth district crown in school history and first since 2015.
