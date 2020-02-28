WEBB CITY, Mo. — The venue may have been the same, but the outcome was much different this time around for the College Heights Christian girls basketball team.
On the same court where last season ended in heartbreaking fashion, top-seeded College Heights never trailed in a convincing 51-24 win over third-seeded Jasper in the championship game of the Class 2 District 12 tournament at Webb City High School’s Cardinal Dome.
After falling short in 2019, the Cougars were the team celebrating this year.
“We have worked really hard for this,” College Heights senior point guard Emmy Colin said. “This has been a goal since I was in third grade, so it feels amazing right now. I’m so proud of my teammates, our coaches and our whole student body for being here to support us. Tonight was awesome.”
The win was 22 years in the making for the program, as College Heights last won a girls basketball district title in 1998.
“The girls are super excited and I am as well,” College Heights coach John Blankenship said. “We’re just excited we’ll have an opportunity to play again.”
College Heights (26-2) will meet the District 11 winner in the sectional round of the state tournament at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Carthage High School. Blue Eye and Spokane meet today for the District 11 crown.
The painful memory of last year’s district title game loss has provided extra motivation all season long for the Cougars, who let a double-digit lead slip away to Wheaton at the Cardinal Dome 12 months ago.
“It was rough last year,” Colin said. “We knew after that loss, that we could do so much better. It was motivation for us. It’s hard to forget about a loss like that.”
“Last year was a learning experience,” Blankenship said. “The loss left a bitter taste in our mouths. That did motivate them to work hard all season long. I think our girls were driven. They wanted to make sure we got the job done this year.”
It's safe to say Blankenship's squad got the job done.
The Cougars, who hit 23 of 50 field goal attempts (46 %), used a balanced attack in the district finale as seven players scored.
“In the past, teams have tried to take Emmy out of the game or focus on her,” Blankenship said. “It’s difficult to do that this year because we have so many other girls who can score. They’re consistently doing that for us.”
Colin had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Colin, who hit 5 of 9 shots, also handed out six assists.
Junior forward Catie Secker added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars, while freshman Klohe Burk and junior Lainey Lett chipped in seven points apiece and junior Grace Bishop had six.
The Eagles, who were in a district title game for the first time since 2016, end the season at 18-10. Senior forward Kristy Holliday scored 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Jasper.
From the start, Jasper struggled to generate offense against College Heights' active man-to-man defense. In the first half, Jasper had three field goals and 12 turnovers. The Eagles went 6 for 30 from the field (20 %) for the game.
“Our defense has been sensational all year long,” Blankenship said. “It gets us out in our transition game. I was really pleased with our defense tonight.”
Kaynahn Burk’s runner in the lane just before the buzzer gave College Heights a 12-3 lead at the end of the low-scoring opening stanza. Five players scored for the Cougars in the second period, and College Heights led 25-14 at halftime.
“Jasper played really well. They had a good game plan,” Blankenship said. “We struggled a little bit early and got into some foul trouble. But the girls fought through.”
“We had more confidence this year, but the nerves were still there at the beginning of the game,” Colin said.
The Cougars extended their lead to 37-21 heading into the final frame. College Heights started the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run, pushing their advantage past 20.
“I’m proud of my girls. They played hard," Jasper coach Kent Anderegg said. "We just couldn’t score enough. I thought our defense was fine. But their defense was really good. And College Heights is a really good team."
