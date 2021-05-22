JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Perhaps Daniel Lewis should have bought a lottery ticket on Saturday.
The veteran College Heights Christian track and field coach knew his girls squad would have a chance to win the state title at the MSHSAA Class 1 Track and Field Championships at Adkins Stadium.
He even went as far as trying to predict what his squad would do, and he was almost spot on.
“It was almost exactly like I predicted,” said Lewis, who is in his 32nd year coaching the Cougars. “I told them we would score between 58 and 62 points. It pretty much fell where we wanted it to and the girls just came out and performed.”
The Cougars finished with 62 points to win the first state championship for the program and set school records in the 100- and 400-meter dashes as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Sophomore Addie Lawrence won championships in the 100 and 400, and she was on the 4x100 and 4x200 relays that recorded the first state championships for the school in the sprint relays.
Lawrence was on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 as well.
The 4x200 also featured Lauren Ukena, Jayli Johnson and Allie Fiscus, running 1:47.44. Lawrence ran the last leg of the 4x100, getting the baton from Ukena, Johnson and Fiscus who ran the first three legs.
College Heights was favored to win both and they did.
“We knew going in we had one of the best times; we knew where we were,” Johnson said “But we also knew anything can happen, so we had to run our best.”
The 4x400 team was third in the final race of the day, with Johnson, Ukena, Grace Bishop and Katie Moss running 4:22.14.
Bishop, a senior, added a runner-up finish in the first race of the day – the 3,200. That event happened to be during a torrential downpour but Bishop led after as late as 1,200 meters left to go but was passed late by Marion County’s Delaney Straus, who won to repeat as the champion — with a COVID-19 season sandwiched between wins.
Bishop ran 12:07.14, seven seconds faster than her seed time.
“I knew I had to go out hard and we (Straus) really pushed each other,” Bishop said. “It was a little frustrating finish. I wish I was more well rested; I had two district soccer games this week. But, it is a great way to go out as a senior.”
On the boys side, the Cougars took second place in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:43.73, seven seconds off the seed time.
That quartet featured Derrick McMillan, Rolen Sanderson, Corbin Thomas and Caleb Quade. The Cougars lost the lead late against Calvary Lutheran, the favorite entering the race.
Quade, Sanderson, Colsen Dickens and Ethan Ukena nearly added another medal in the 4x400, but took ninth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.