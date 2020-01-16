College Heights girls basketball improved to 10-1 with a wire-to-wire 57-24 win over Wyandotte at Ozark Christian College on Thursday.
The Cougars doubled up Bulldogs on the scoreboard in the first quarter, 16-8, before taking a 35-17 advantage into the intermission. CHC never let up, holding Wyandotte to seven total points in the second half.
“We have been off for 10 days, so I wasn’t sure how we would come out and play,” CHC coach John Blankenship said. “We got off to a good start. Our press created some turnovers led to some easy baskets. … Our team defense and work in transition has become a big part of what we do and our team identity. We did a really good job of that tonight.”
Emmy Colin led the way for the Cougars with a team-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers from the field. She finished with nine assists, narrowly missing a double-double.
“Emmy played great,” Blankenship said. “She is a tremendous shooter and handles the ball really well for us.”
Khloe Burk scored 13 points and had a team-high five steals. Catie Secker added eight points and five rebounds.
“Klohe is just a freshman, but she is learning quickly and growing within the scope of what we are trying to do as a team,” Blankenship said. “She reads defenses well and does a good job of jumping into passing lanes.”
College Heights travels to New Covenant for a 6 p.m. tip tonight.
WYANDOTTE BOYS 52, CHC 49
Connor Burton scored a team-high 18 points with one made 3-pointer, but the College Heights boys basketball team (8-4) was edged by Wyandotte 52-49 on Thursday night at Ozark Christian College.
The Cougars faced a one-point deficit at halftime before being outscored 28-26 after intermission.
Jacob Bogar and Miller Long added nine points apiece for CHC, while Noah Friend chipped in eight.
Jacob Burney paced the Wyandotte offense with a game-high 26 points.
College Heights competes in the Spokane Tournament on on Jan. 20.
WRESTLING
SENECA 79, JOPLIN 0
SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca wrestling team tallied 10 falls, one major decision and one decision en route to a lopsided dual win over Joplin on Thursday at Seneca High School.
The Eagles were empty at the 138- and 195-pound weight classes.
Joplin competes in the Republic Invitational this Saturday.
NEOSHO SWEEPS DUALS
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho wrestling team improved to 15-1 on the season after picking up 63-15 and 55-18 wins over McDonald County and Webb City, respectively, on Thursday at Neosho High School.
The Wildcats accounted for eight falls and one major decision in their victory over McDonald County. Logging pins were Raymond Hembree (106), Landon Kivett (113), Eli Zarr (126), Eric Holt (138), Collyn Kivett (145), Cade Daniel (170), Drake Perry (220) and Zane Persinger (285). Kolton Sanders (132) earned a 3-2 decision over former state champion Oscar Ortiz in the dual’s featured match.
Against Webb City, Neosho tallied seven falls, one major decision and one decision. Hunter Morales (106), Sanders, Holt, Noah Reiboldt (152), Keaton Sanders (170), Perry and Persinger each registered pins, while Kivett logged a major decision and Kivett a decision.
McDonald County defeated Webb City 41-36 to round out the night’s triangular dual.
SWIMMING
JONES LEADS EAGLES AT HOME MEET
Senior Brenna Jones led the way for the Joplin girls swim team at Thursday’s home meet at the Missouri Southern Aquatic Center.
Jones finished second in two events, the 50-meter freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
Joplin freshman Mairi Beranek placed third in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 100 backstroke. Also for the Eagles, freshman Megan Walser was third in the 400 free.
Joplin’s 200 freestyle relay team of Beranek, Coleen Ndedi Ntepe, Kacey Hubbard and Kennedy Schwartz finished third, while the team of Hannah Ewert, Ava Perrin, Jones and Lily Masters took fourth in both the 200 individual medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Other highlights for the Eagles included fifth-place finishes by Sophia Schwartz (200 IM), Brooklyn Hiller (400 free) and Ewert (100 backstroke).
Other teams in attendance were Lamar, Springfield Central and Rogersville. No team scores were available.
Lamar’s 200 medley relay team of Kaitlyn Davis, Emma Tennal, Meghan Watson and Haily Born took first. Davis won the 400 freestyle, while Watson took first in the 100 backstroke and Tennal touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke.
