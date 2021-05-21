The College Heights Christian girls track team is looking to make history Saturday.
“This could be a couple of firsts for us,” Cougars coach Daniel Lewis said. “We’ve never won a girls state track title. We’ve had some top-4 finishes. We have never won a sprint relay — boys or girls. We’re on track to win probably two of them. We’re excited about that.”
The Cougars have high expectations for the Class 1 state track meet in Pete Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School, and with good reason.
Based on times and performances from last Saturday’s four sectional meets, the Cougars have the top marks in five events and are projected to score 65 points. Princeton is second with 46 points, and Tarkio is third with 39 points.
“Absolutely, we talked about it,” Lewis said. “They already know anyway. They know where their times land and what heats they are going to be in. We just want to meet our potential, and our potential lands us in a spot where we could be certainly running for a state title.”
CHC sprinter Addie Lawrence has the fastest times in both the 100 and 400 meters, Grace Bishop is seeded first in the 3200 and second in the 800, and the Cougars are the top seed in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and third in the 4x400.
In past years the Cougars have earned more points in the distance events than the sprints.
“We have been distance dominant for sure,” Lewis said. “We’ve won the 4x800 relay multiple times, both boys and girls, but we’ve never won a sprint relay with either the boys or girls.
“I was pretty confident that we would be strong,” Lewis said. “I didn’t know that we were going to be as strong as we were mainly because we allow multi-sport athletes. We really want our kids to participate in multiple activities because we’re such a small school. On the girls side six of our girls compete in other sports — four have been playing softball and two have been playing soccer. The number of track practices they get to are limited because of those things. That concerned me a little bit, but they’ve come on really well and worked hard.
College Heights is also taking a young boys team to state.
“On the boys side it was a big surprise because we basically are freshmen and sophomores,” Lewis said. We don’t have any seniors, and we have two juniors who do field events. All of our runners are either freshmen or sophomores, so of the eight boys who are running at state, six of them are freshmen. On the boys side, it’s hard for a freshman sprinter to run against a senior sprinter.
This is the first time we’ve sent all four boys relays to state since we won state back in 2001.”
The Cougars are seeded fifth in the 4x800 relay.
MORE TOP CONTENDERS
Liberal’s Abby Barton is the top qualifier in the 1600 meters, beating Bishop by just over a second in last week’s sectional at Sarcoxie.
High marks from area schools in the boys meet include Jasper’s Jared Tidball (first in triple jump), Liberal’s Case Hampton (first in pole vault) and Kale Marti (tied for first in high jump), and Jasper’s Hunter Hinds (fourth in 3200), Aiden Hartgrave (fifth in 110 hurdles) and Juan Rivera (fifth in pole vault).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.