REEDS SPRING, Mo. — College Heights Christian’s girls and Jasper’s boys won team championships at the Class 1 District 6 track and field meet on Saturday at Reeds Spring High School.
The Cougars accumulated 123.5 points, and Greenfield nipped Jasper 84-82 for second-place honors. Thomas Jefferson came in fourth with 64 points.
The boys team race was much closer as Jasper scored 114 points and College Heights took second with 109.
The top-4 finishers in each event qualified for the sectional meet next Saturday at Sarcoxie High School.
College Heights qualified for sectional in 13 events in the girls division, led by double winners Addison Lawrence (100 and 400 meters) and Grace Bishop (1600 and 3200 meters).
The Cougars also won three relays — 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400. Jayli Johnson and Lauren Ukena ran on all three relays, joined by Allie Fiscus and Lawrence on the 4x100, Fiscus and SuYeong Choe on the 4x200 and Bishop and Lawrence on the 4x400.
Thomas Jefferson qualified in eight events, including second-place finishes from Alivia Beard in the 100, Sydney Stamps in the shot put and the 4x400 relay team of Beard, Avery Hocker, Nico Carlson and Sarah Mueller.
Jasper also advanced eight entries to sectional, headlined by first-place performances from Chandler Spear in the pole vault and the 4x800 relay team of Laney Cawyer, Audrey Osterdyk, Brooke Rush and Olivia Moss.
Other district champions included Kelyn Holman of Lockwood in the 800, Monica Hinojosa of Wheaton in the shot put and Greenfield’s Tatum Torres in the high jump, Marlie Wright in the long jump and triple jump and Ashley Daniel in the javelin.
McAuley Catholic’s Kendall Ramsey qualified in the 3200.
Jasper qualified a dozen entries for the boys sectional, led by winners Hunter Hinds (3200), Aiden Hartgrave (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Juan Rivera (pole vault), Jared Tidball (triple jump) and Noah Neher (discus).
College Heights won two relays among its 10 sectional qualifiers. Caleb Quade, Ethan Ukena, Corbin Thomas and Colsen Dickens ran on the 4x400 relay, and Derrick McMillan, Rolen Sanderson, Thomas and Quade teamed up to win the 4x800.
Thomas Jefferson’s Kip Atteberry won the 800 meters to lead the Cavaliers’ four qualifiers.
Other winners included Greenfield’s Conner Lewandowski (100, 400) and Wheaton’s Chad Meyer (200, javelin).
Jacob Bracich of McAuley Catholic qualified for sectional with a second place in the long jump.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 6
REEDS SPRING, Mo. — Sarcoxie finished second in the girls division and third in the boys meet on Saturday in the Class 2 District 6 track and field meet at Reeds Spring High School.
Ash Grove won the girls title with 146 points, followed by the Bears with 117. School of the Ozarks claimed the boys crown with 90, followed by Spokane with 75 and Sarcoxie 74.
Sarcoxie’s girls won four events events — Tiah Cupp in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, the 4x100 relay (Jocelyn Benito, Madison Chrisman, Cupp and McKenna Bass) and the 4x200 relay (Benito, Chrisman, Brooklyn Carr, Bass).
Diamond’s Cassie Giles won the javelin.
Christian Hunter had a hand in all three victories for the Sarcoxie boys, winning the javelin and running the leadoff leg on two relays, joined by Michael Misner, Terio Asterio and Antonio Benito on the 4x100 and Garrett Smith, Misner and Asterio on the 4x200.
Southwest’s Otis Rainer, Caden Uthe, Christian Long and Travis Sickles teamed up to win the 4x800 relay.
