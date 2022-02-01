The College Heights Christian girls basketball team built a big lead in the first half and held on to defeat Thomas Jefferson Independent 55-41 on Tuesday night in the first round of the 39th annual Mercy Classic at McAuley Catholic High School.
The Cavaliers (3-13) managed only one point through a quarter and a half of basketball, trailing 23-1 with a little more than two minutes left in the first half.
But TJ continued to battle and cut into the Cougars (9-7) lead before finally falling in a 14-point difference.
Thomas Jefferson coach Traci Walker said she was proud of her team for staying focused and battling despite the long odds at halftime.
“Once we played to our potential, it’s an even game in any game we’ve played this season,” Walker said. “We are a little bit young, but once we get that fire under our butt and that energy going, it’s an even game no matter who we play.”
College Heights coach John Blankenship said a lot of his players got playing time, which will benefit the team in the long run.
“We got all 13 of our players into the game,” Blankenship said. “We wanted to give our kids a break, didn’t want to risk an injury down the stretch. We got everyone some playing time tonight. But with that said, TJ played well and played hard and made a good comeback in the second half, so give them some credit too.”
Libby Fanning and Maddi Collin led College Heights with 15 and 13 points respectively.
Gabbi Hebert led Thomas Jefferson with 23 points, followed by Sarah Mueller with 8.
College Heights scored 14 points before Thomas Jefferson got its first basket on a free throw with 2:30 left in the first quarter to lead 18-1 at the end of the first quarter.
The Cavaliers got on track with about two minutes left in the second quarter, ending the half on buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Sarah Mueller to trail 32-9 at the break.
But the Cougars extended their lead to 49-21 by the end of the third before Thomas Jefferson turned on the defense, while getting a few stops and steals to outscore College Heights 20-6 in the fourth quarter.
College Heights and Thomas Jefferson are scheduled to play in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday, barring weather.
