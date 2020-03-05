CARTHAGE, Mo. — Blue Eye cashed in crucial free throws late to hold off College Heights Christian for a 46-40 victory in the Class 2 state sectional at Carthage High School on Wednesday night.
The triumph advanced the Bulldogs (26-4) to the state quarterfinals to take on Mansfield on Saturday at Republic High School.
An old-fashioned three-point play by junior guard Grace Bishop brought College Heights (26-3) within two points, 42-40, with 1:36 remaining. From there, the Bulldogs converted four free throws as the Cougars went 0-of-3 from the 3-point line to close the game.
“We executed and hit some shots late when we needed to, and that’s all you can ask of 16- or 17-year-old kids in big games like this,” Blue Eye coach Ken Elfrink said. “We got to the free-throw line and made free throws. … It was a good ballgame. A good win over a good team that’s well-coached. We’re happy we’re moving on and hopefully we can keep rolling on Saturday.”
“Give Blue Eye credit, because that’s a very good basketball team,” College Heights coach John Blankenship said. “I saw them play a few times and we knew what to expect. We had a great defensive game plan that we executed very well, but we also had a couple breakdowns, we didn’t shoot well from the free-throw line and we missed some easy shots underneath. We fix any of those three components, it’s a different outcome.”
The Cougars never held a lead in the second half but managed to tie the game at 30 when senior Emmy Colin converted a free throw to cap a 7-2 run with 6:30 to go in the final quarter.
Coming out of a timeout with 39 seconds remaining, College Heights trailed by three points when Colin hoisted a potential game-tying triple that caught front iron and fell in the hands of Blue Eye senior Madison Box, who was immediately fouled. Box then made one of her two ensuing freebies to make it a two-possession game, 44-40, with 17 seconds left.
Following another missed 3-pointer by the Cougars, Bulldog senior Kohnnar Patton made two more free throws to bring the game to its final score.
After falling in a 7-1 hole, College Heights used a 13-3 run to close the first quarter with a four-point lead. Bishop had 11 of the points during the surge, including back-to-back layups in transition that have the Cougars their first lead at 12-10. Then she hit a pair of free throws to make it 14-10 heading into the second quarter.
Bishop finished with a team-high 14 points for CHC.
“Grace is just an incredible athlete,” Blankenship said. “She’s very quick, runs the floor well and gets points in transition for us. We struggled early, but then she kind of kicked it into second gear and got us back into the game.”
CHC led by as many as six points in the second quarter before Blue Eye clawed its way back to tie the game on a backdoor layup by Riley Arnold that sent the game to halftime with a 20-20 score.
Colin, a Mid-America Christian signee, scored 13 points in her final game for College Heights.
“She’s been so unselfish and a great leader this year,” Blankenship said of Colin. “She gave the ball up a little bit more than we would have liked her to, but she’s such a great kid who works so hard. I’ve never seen a kid with the work ethic she has. We’re certainly going to miss her.”
GREENWOOD BOYS 79, PURDY 50
Standout Greenwood junior Aminu Mohammed scored a team-high 20 points as the defending Class 2 champion Blue Jays overcame a shaky start to dispatch Purdy in the boys sectional game.
The Eagles (15-13) came out firing and built a 12-4 lead before Greenwood (26-3) seized control with a 15-6 run to end the first quarter. The Blue Jays went on to take a 36-26 lead by halftime before leading by as many as 36 points in the second half.
“Purdy came out very confident to start the game,” Greenwood coach Darren Taylor said. “They were well-coached and knew what we were trying to do, and they weren’t intimidated at all. Then after the first quarter, I think we started scoring the ball. And when we start scoring, it helps feed the defense. We played really well in the second and third quarter and managed to build that comfortable lead.”
The triumph advanced Greenwood to the quarterfinals to take on Hartville on Saturday at Republic High School.
The Blue Jays had three scorers in double figures in Mohammed, Tommy Pinegar (13 points) and Grant Harper (12).
Junior guard Osiel Aldava led the Purdy scoring with a game-high 27 points, while senior forward Harley Stephens added 10.
“I felt like we were in a great spot (early in the game), but we’ve done that where we just have droughts,” Purdy coach Ryan Stokes said. “But I was proud of them. We worked hard. We just missed out on the little things.
“Most of the team is coming back. I lose two guys and the rest of them come back. We’ll be different … but I think we’ll make another run at it next season.”
