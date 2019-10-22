Competing in volleyball and cross country during the fall, basketball in the winter, and soccer and track and field in the spring, Emmy Colin doesn’t have a lot of free time.
But the College Heights Christian School senior manages to spend extra time before school and sometimes after volleyball practice to work on her basketball skills.
“It’s always been basketball,” she said. “I really love volleyball. My mom is our coach for high school volleyball, and I played club until I was 15. So I have fallen in love with that sport too.
“But basketball, I’ve always had a dream and a special passion for that. God has always called me into that, and that’s what I like to work hard at. That’s what I’m motivated by, so that’s my favorite. I’ve always been motivated to play college basketball. Since I was in third grade, I knew that this is what I wanted to do.”
Colin’s dream since the third grade became reality on Tuesday afternoon when she signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball for Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City. The signing took place in the CHCS gymnasium in front of family, coaches, teammates, friends and elementary students.
MACU has won the NCCAA Division I women’s basketball championship the past two years. Marcus Moeller, a College Heights graduate and former player at Ozark Christian College and assistant women’s basketball coach at Missouri Southern, is the athletics director at MACU. His wife, Hannah, is the women’s basketball coach.
Colin, the daughter of Adam and Mary Colin of Joplin, also visited Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas, before choosing Mid-America Christian.
“I went on a visit there a few weeks ago,” she said. “Just being there, the culture, the atmosphere and the Christ-like people there and the environment, it was just a different level than all the other schools I’ve been to. The coaches I talked to are great people. At Mid-America, it’s just a different feel there. I got to spend a little extra time with the players, and that was cool for me to be able to visit with them and just talk about life with them, the college feel and what they do every day. I knew right away after praying a little bit that this was where I needed to go.”
Colin, a guard, will become a four-year starter for the Cougars this season and has scored more than 1,400 points. Last season, she averaged 19.3 points and shot 83% from the free-throw line and hit 88 3-point goals while shooting 35% from the arc.
“Just her drive, her passion for the game,” CHC coach John Blankenship said. “Her work ethic is second to none. She’s the hardest working kid we’ve had come through this program. And that’s a statement about her — not to diminish anyone else. We’ve had a lot of kids working hard, but in the gym at 6 o’clock almost every morning, sacrifices her lunch time to come in here and work on her shooting and her ball handling — I’ve never seen anything like it in the 20-plus years I’ve been here.
“She’s worked hard for this. I’m so excited and happy for her. She deserves it.”
Colin, who plans to major in education, is glad to have her college selection made before her senior basketball season begins next month.
“The recruiting process is so stressful,” Colin said. “When you know this is where you’re supposed to go, it’s so nice, so great. I’m so excited.”
