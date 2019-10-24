College Heights Christian capped a stellar regular season with a 25-13, 25-11 win over Diamond on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Ahead of postseason play, the Cougars now own a record of 30-1-1.
“It was an exciting night,” Cougars coach Mary Colin said. “It was one of our goals to be undefeated in regular-season matches and we met that goal. Another one of our goals was to be conference champions and we met that goal, too.”
Lainey Lett and Catie Secker led the Cougars at the net with seven and six kills, respectively, while Addy Thomas handed out 14 assists and Emmy Colin had 12 digs and nine service points.
Coach Colin noted her team has been solid in all facets of the game throughout the season.
“Our girls are fun to watch and they have great chemistry,” Colin said. “We’re balanced hitting and strong defensively. And that makes for a good combination.”
The team’s lone loss came to the host at the El Dorado Springs Tournament. The Cougars tied with Butler at the same event.
College Heights is the top seed at the Class 2 District 11 tournament. The Cougars play either No. 4 Sarcoxie or No. 5 Marionville at 5 on Tuesday in Pierce City.
CARTHAGE WINS IN FIVE SETS
BENTONVILLE, Ark.—The Carthage Tigers ended the regular-season on a high note.
In a best-of-five sets thriller, Carthage pulled out a hard-fought 25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 15-10 win over Bentonville.
Carthage was led by Alexa Boyle’s 29 kills, Isabelle Howrey’s 31 digs, Chloe Black’s 41 assists and Paige Schrader’s eight blocks. Tigers coach Olivia Cooley noted Schrader surpassed 100 career solo blocks.
Carthage hiked its record to 22-10-1.
Second-seeded Carthage meets seventh-seeded McDonald County at 6 on Monday at the Class 4 District 11 tournament at Neosho.
CARDS EARN ROAD WIN
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo.—Webb City concluded the regular-season with a 25-10, 25-22 win over Summit Christian.
No. 1 Webb City (26-6) will play either No. 4 Joplin or No. 5 Republic at 5 on Tuesday at the Class 4 District 11 tournament in Neosho.
BULLDOGS FALL IN SPRINGDALE
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Salma Lewis logged 25 kills and 17 digs, but Carl Junction lost to Springdale Har-Ber in five sets (25-23, 23-25, 15-25, 25-23, 7-15) on Thursday night in a regular-season finale.
The Bulldogs (16-16) were also aided by a 43-assist night from Logan Jones. Maggie Brown led the team in blocks with six, while Dani Wrensch tallied 22 digs and Olivia Vediz 17 digs.
Carl Junction competes in the Class 4 District 11 tournament on Monday at Neosho High School.
CAVALIERS FALL
PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Pierce City reached 20 victories by edging Thomas Jefferson 21-25, 25-23, 25-23 in nonconference action on the Eagles' court.
In a rare match that saw both teams score 71 points, Katie Tindell and Leslie Jones had six kills apiece for Pierce City (20-11-1), and Jones had seven digs. Jerika Brown had nine assists, and Storie Linn had 14 digs and two aces.
Thomas Jefferson (9-16-1) is the fifth seed in the Class 1 District 8 tournament at Purdy and plays Verona at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Pierce City is the host for a Class 2 district and faces Southwest at 6:15 p.m. Monday.
Soccer
BULLDOGS EARN HOME WIN
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A pair of second half goals from Couper Manning gave Carl Junction a 2-1 win over Aurora at Bulldog Stadium.
The Houn’ Dawgs led 1-0 at the break, but Manning recorded goals in both the 50th and 55th minutes.
Goalkeeper Dalton Carey made four saves for the Bulldogs (5-18), who will conclude the regular season on Tuesday at Willard.
Cross Country
CHC girls claim team title
EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo.—College Heights Christian’s girls took first place at Tuesday’s El Dorado Springs Invitational.
The Cougars finished with 43 points and El Dorado Springs was second with 47.
College Heights’ Grace Bishop finished third in 21 minutes, 24 seconds. Also for CHC, Jaira Glaser was 15th, Avery Parker took 18th, Jayli Johnson was 19th and Shelbi Post was 22nd.
Lamar’s Kiersten Potter took first (20:42) and El Dorado Springs’ Hannah Klaiber was second (21:24).
In the boys race, El Dorado Springs’ Daelen Ackley took first in 16:19, with Lamar’s Kolin Overstreet and Joe Kremp finishing second and third, respectively.
East Newton (61) and Lamar (64) were the top two teams. The Patriots had three of the top seven runners, as Kelton Sorrell was fourth, Jacob Bennion was sixth and Gabe Bergen seventh.
