LOCKWOOD, Mo. — The College Heights Christian volleyball team opened its season with a 3-0 win over Lockwood on Thursday night at Lockwood High School.
The Cougars picked up set wins of 25-13, 25-22 and 27-25.
Addie Lawrence recorded a team-high 12 kills and three blocks for CHC, while Laurena Yukena added 11 kills and four aces. Maddy Colin chipped in a team-high 26 assists and 16 digs.
The Cougars return to play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pierce City.
