With a share of the Ozark 7 Conference championship on the line, the College Heights Christian volleyball team dominated.
The Cougars rolled to a 3-0 sweep over Wheaton on Thursday night, picking up set victories of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-18 to move to 5-1 in conference play and finish in a three-way tie with Wheaton and Golden City atop the Ozark 7 standings.
And College Heights didn’t lack contributors. Addie Lawrence finished with a team-high 18 kills while Lauren Ukena added 12 kills and six aces. Ava Masena recorded 19 digs, and Maddy Colin chipped in 14 digs and 27 assists.
The Cougars moved to 15-9-1 with the triumph. They’ll return to play on Saturday at the Mustand Volleyball Classic at McDonald County High School.
