MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Kloee Williamson and Addie Lawrence rapped three hits apiece as third-seeded College Heights Christian held on to beat Sarcoxie 10-8 Monday night in a quarterfinal game of the Class 2 District 6 softball tournament.
Tuesday night's semifinal games were postponed by rain and wet grounds and rescheduled for Wednesday. Top-seeded Mount Vernon meets fourth-seeded Lamar at 4:30 p.m., and second-seeded El Dorado Springs plays CHC at 6.
The winners advance to the championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Cougars tallied three runs each in the third and fourth innings to turn a 3-2 deficit into an 8-3 lead, and two more runs in the sixth gave them a 10-4 advantage.
But Sarcoxie tallied four runs in the seventh, highlighted by Reese Clifton's run-scoring triple and Emma Plybon's two-run double, to climb within two runs before the Cougars recorded the final out on a grounder to second base.
Williamson and Lawrence each collected two singles and a double in four at-bats and drove in one run. Williamson scored three runs, and Lawrence scored twice.
Maddy Colin and Aaliyah Perez both had two hits, and Layne Jackson and Avery Good both drove in two runs.
Plybon finished with two hits and three RBIs for the Bears.
