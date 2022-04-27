JASPER, Mo. — Kelton Welch had a big offensive day.
A sophomore, Welch finished 4 for 5 with four runs batted in as College Heights Christian topped Jasper 12-9 Wednesday afternoon on the road.
The Cougars improved to 4-9 overall on the season.
College Heights did its damage early and often, plating across seven runs in the first three innings. The Cougars sprinkled in four more runs in the fifth to pull away.
The Cougars finished with eight hits. Ben Thomas had one hit and two RBI, while Josh Anderson collected a hit, scored twice and drew two free passes on the day.
Jayce Walker was certainly patience at the plate as he worked four walks and came around to score as many times. Austin Miller also collected a hit and drove in a run, while Smoke Ezell produced an RBI as well.
Nicholas Brueggemann drew the start and allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits through five innings. He struck out three and walked three.
Thomas tossed the final two innings in relief for College Heights. He gave up two runs on three hits and had one strikeout.
The Cougars play at Wheaton at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
