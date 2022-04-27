Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.