The College Heights Christian baseball team built an early lead and never looked back in a 8-3 triumph over Verona on Tuesday afternoon at home.
College Heights snapped a two-game skid and improved to 3-6 with the victory.
Ben Thomas was stellar on the mound for the hosts, allowing just three runs (one earned) on one hit through 6 1/3 innings of work. He fanned 12 batters and walked two.
Nicholas Brueggemann recorded the game's final two outs with strikeouts.
The Cougars tallied 12 hits in the contest. Kelton Welch went a perfect 4 for 4 with three runs scored to lead the way, while Jayce Walker and Brueggemann collected three hits and drove in runs apiece.
Smoke Ezell notched a hit and also produced two RBI.
College Heights plays hosts to Lockwood at 5 p.m. Monday.
