WHEATON, Mo. — The College Heights Christian baseball team is on top of the Ozark 7 conference.
College Heights rolled past Wheaton 19-3 Friday afternoon on the road to earn a share of the league title.
The Cougars (5-9, 3-1 Ozark 7) were buoyed by a big offensive day, collecting 10 hits at the plate. College Heights scored eight runs in the first four innings before erupting with 11 runs in the fifth to complete the run rule.
Senior Nicholas Brueggemann went a perfect 3 for 3 with four RBI and three runs scored, while junior Ben Thomas drove in three runs and notched a hit.
Jayce Walker doubled and produced a run while scoring three times and drawing two walks. Kelton Welch and Austin Miller had hits and two RBI apiece, while Bowen Sitton wore out home plate with four runs scored along with a hit and RBI.
Thomas got the start and certainly made the most of it. He went the distance and allowed one earned run on eight hits while striking out four batters and walking one.
College Heights plays at Cassville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
