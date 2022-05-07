CARTHAGE, Mo. — Filling in on the boys side for College Heights coach Daniel Lewis, who was in Florida for his daughter’s wedding, Jon Johnson was just focused on getting his athletes to the state sectionals.
“I didn’t think we were going to have a chance to win,” Johnson said.
The Cougars certainly had more than just a chance to win.
College Heights won the team championship at the Class 1 District 8 track and field meet on Saturday at Carthage High School.
With 89 points, the Cougars edged Jasper and Galena by two points. Thomas Jefferson Independent took fourth with 72 points.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the sectional meet next Saturday at School of the Ozarks.
“We didn’t look too closely at (winning the meet),” Johnson said. “Beforehand, I got a call that one of our kids was sick. We had to make an adjustment in our 4x800 because there were only four runners and we wanted to run that, so they could get to state. All they had to do was finish. We ended up filling in one of our 4x400 runners because he had four events already.
"He was an alternate in the 4x400, so he ended up running the 4x800 instead. We filled in the 4x400 with one of the alternates. We placed higher than we thought in the 4x800. Towards the end of the meet, we found out we were pretty close to winning this thing.”
And the rest was history.
College Heights qualified for sectionals in nine events, led by double winner Matt Williams (100-meter dash and 200). Colsen Dickens won the 400, while Ethan Ukena was victorious in the triple jump.
The Cougars also won three relays — 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400. College Heights finished as the runner-up in the 4x800.
Caleb Quade also qualified with a fourth-place finish in the high jump.
“Our sprinters did really well,” Johnson said. “We ended up winning the 100, 200, 400, 4x100, 4x200 and our triple jumper ended up (with a PR) and won the triple. That was huge. Our 4x400, two of our legs, ended up (setting PRs) by three seconds. They ended up winning that to seal the win. It turned out we were closer than we thought. We ended up winning. It was great for them. They lost by one point last year at districts to Jasper. We ended up coming through and beating them this year.
“I’m super proud of them. They have been working hard. I know a lot of them went to state last year and they are all hungry to get back there. I think they finally have that taste with the weather warming up and finally getting good running conditions, times and all their marks dropping and improving."
Thomas Jefferson Independent also showed well at the meet, finishing second in the girls standings (89.5 points) and fourth in the boys (72).
The Cavaliers qualified in eight events on the girls side. Lannah Grigg took second in the discus and fourth in the shot put, while Avery Hocker was third in the triple jump.
Nico Carlson (high jump), Sarah Mueller (800) and Alivia Beard (110) posted fourth place finishes. TJ also took second in the 4x100 and 4x800.
As for the boys, the Cavaliers boasted six event qualifiers. Kip Atteberry won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, while Elias Rincker finished as the runner-up in the 300 hurdles.
Jay Ball took third in the discus and Levi Tripplett finished fourth in the 110 hurdles.
McAuley Catholic had seven event qualifiers on both sides. Michael Parrigon took third and fourth in the boys 1,600 and 800, respectively.
Joe Staton was the runner-up in the shot put. The Warriors’ 4x800 team finished third and the 4x400 team was fourth.
Kendall Ramsey paced McAuley girls. She placed third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 6
SARCOXIE, Mo. — In a separate class from the boys, College Heights’ girls team showed well in Sarcoxie.
The Cougars qualified for sectionals in nine events. Team scores were not available at the time of publication.
“They performed some of their best times of the season,” said College Heights coach Emmy Colin, who also stepped in for Lewis. “We had some kids PR in a number of events. It started to get hot today and they pushed through in the heat. There were a lot of prelims today. One of our sprinters had to run an extra 200 to get in the finals and she did great, but just adding those races is tough. They pushed through in the heat. They all did amazing.”
Junior Addie Lawrence led the way by winning the 200 and 400.
“She did great today,” Colin said. “She was having a little knee issue and I was super impressed with how she mentally and physically pushed through even hurting after such a long day. I’m super proud of her.”
Lauren Ukena took fourth in the 200 and 300 hurdles, while Marla Anderegg was third in the 1,600. Jayli Johnson finished fourth in the 400.
College Heights’ 4x400 relay team won. The Cougars’ 4x800 took third, while the 4x200 was fourth.
