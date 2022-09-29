A mainly sunny sky. High 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 12:14 am
The College Heights Christian boys soccer team defeated Cassville 3-1 on penalty kicks Thursday night at home.
College Heights improved to 8-3 overall.
The Cougars play at Parsons (Kan.) on Tuesday.
