WHEATON, Mo. — The College Heights Christian volleyball team downed Wheaton 3-1 Thursday night on the road.
Individual set scores were 23-25, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-21. The Cougars improved to 20-6-1.
Addie Lawrence led College Heights with 26 kills. Maddy Colin contributed 44 assists and 13 digs, while Lauren Ukena had 12 kills and 11 digs.
On Tuesday, the Cougars swept Purdy 3-0 on senior night. Individual set scores were 25-16, 25-12 and 25-10.
Lawrence had 13 kills and five aces. Colin handed out 28 assists, while Lauren Ukena had eight aces and eight kills.
College Heights finishes the regular season at Diamond on Monday.
