ORRICK, Mo. — The College Heights Christian football team fell 82-30 to Orrick in 8-man football action Friday night on the road.
In their inaugural season as a program, the Cougars drop to 0-2.
Both teams were evenly matched early on. Orrick led College Heights 22-16 after the first quarter.
However, the Bearcats built separation before halftime and took a 52-30 lead going into the locker rooms. Orrick pulled away with 14 unanswered points in the third quarter.
College Heights hosts Greenfield next Friday night at the football field at Joplin High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.