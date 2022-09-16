LIBERAL, Mo. — The College Heights Christian football team fell to Liberal 54-38 in 8-man football action Friday night on the road.
College Heights slipped to 1-3 on the season.
The Bulldogs pulled in front 16-14 after the first quarter. But the Cougars were surging in the second quarter as they took a 38-32 advantage at the break.
College Heights maintained that lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, Liberal closed out the game with 22 unanswered points to secure the win.
The Cougars host Appleton City next Friday night.
