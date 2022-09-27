LAMAR, Mo. — The College Heights Christian girls cross country squad finished second at the 14th annual Lamar Tiger Invitational on Tuesday at Lamar Country Club.
College Heights finished with 98 points. El Dorado Springs won the team title with 55 points.
Rounding out the top 5 teams were Belton (122), Stockton (126) and Nevada (136).
St. Michael the Archangel's Elsa Henry won the race with a time of 20 minutes, 8 seconds. The Cougars had a strong contingent as Jayli Johnson placed fifth with a time of 22:02.
Also for College Heights, Marla Anderegg was 16th, while Jesalin Bever took 17th, Madi Carson finished 30th and Madelynn Jordan was 45th.
McAuley Catholic and Thomas Jefferson competed as well. Kendall Ramsey took ninth with a time of 22:19 to lead the Warriors, while Sarah Mueller placed 49th to pace the Cavaliers.
Lamar's Kiersten Potter finished as the runner-up in 21:16. El Dorado Springs' Hannah Klaiber, Audrey Goatley and Colbie Wood were third, fourth and sixth, respectively.
Nevada's Avery Morris took seventh, while Cassville's Dakotah Anderson finished eighth and Mount Vernon's Rylee Simons was 10th.
On the boys side, Thomas Jefferson's Kip Atteberry headlined local finishers in third with a time of 17:11.
Monett's Julio Cruz won the race with a time of 16:47. St. Michael the Archangel claimed the individual title with 70 points, while Stockton (82) and Lamar (90) were second and third.
El Dorado Springs (105) and Cassville (145) were fourth and fifth.
St. Michael the Archangel was paced by Johnny Joyce, Sam Rosenberg and Oliver Hotop in second, fourth and seventh, respectively. Stockton's Braden Postlewait was fifth, while Fair Grove's Luke Buescher was sixth.
Lamar's Pierce Heins and Blaine Breshears were eighth and ninth. Holden's Zachary Willis was 10th.
Thomas Jefferson also featured London Rodriguez, who placed 22nd. McAuley's Trae Veer was 42nd, while College Heights' Colton McMillan was 53rd.
Caleb Leach paced Cassville with a 14th place finish.
