CHC's Grace Bishop wins fourth league cross country crown

It’s an impressive accomplishment that will never be beaten.
College Heights Christian School senior Grace Bishop won the Ozark 7 Conference cross country meet on Oct. 23 in Wheaton with a time of 20 minutes, 35 seconds.
Her victory margin was 1:36 as she became a four-time conference champion — her freshman year in the Spring River Valley Conference and the last three years in the Ozark 7.
“My senior year is my favorite just because it was a fun race,” Bishop said. “But they’ve all been good.”
“Grace is self-motivated and one of the truest competitors that you’ll find at the high school level,” Cougars coach Phillip Jordan said. “She just loves to compete, and she’s going to do what it takes to win.
“Of course, we haven’t always had a conference to run in. It’s the first time it’s been done at our school, but we’ve only run in conferences five or six years. But it’s still a pretty cool accomplishment to graduate as a four-time conference champion, and hopefully she’ll be a two-time district champion come Saturday.”
The Cougars run their district meet on Saturday in Lamar, and they will be competing in Class 1 for the first time after being in Class 2 in the past.
“We want to definitely do well as a team and individually as well,” Bishop said.
Bishop started running cross country as a means to stay in good physical shape.
“I played soccer my whole life, and I needed something to stay in shape,” Bishop said. “So my freshman year Coach Jordan asked me if I wanted to run cross country and I thought it would be fun. So I tried out.”
Running up to 5,000-meter races ... fun?
“I agree with (people who question it being fun) to some extent,” Bishop said. “But the competition is what makes it fun for me. Cross country is such a self-improving sport. It’s fun to compete against yourself as well as others.”
Bishop admits she’s been surprised how successful she’s been.
“I never thought I would go to state all three years (to date) and win conference and district titles,” she said. “It’s been a fun process, and I’m grateful for the great coaches I’ve had.”
“I’ve known Grace since she was very young, and she’s clearly a great athlete and a great runner,” Jordan said. “She didn’t run in junior high. We were trying to build a girls cross country team at that time and didn’t have a full team. You’re just trying to find kids who aren’t in fall sports that you think could be successful. She was the first one who came to mind.
“I knew she would be competitive. I wasn’t sure as a freshman how competitive she would be, but she started winning races. She won half the races her freshman year that we ran in. There have been some kids who came along and now she’s not winning as much, but she’s still one of the top kids to come across the line in any race we run. When she finished just out of all-state her freshman year, we knew being all-state from her sophomore year on was a real possibility.”
Bishop is active all school year, competing in basketball in the winter and soccer and track and field in the spring.
“Grace is one of those athletes you get just once in a while,” Jordan said. “And you appreciate it when you have them.”
