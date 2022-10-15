The College Heights Christian boys soccer team hosted its inaugural invitational on Saturday at CHCS.
Aurora, Marshfield and Barstow were among other teams competing in the tourney.
College Heights finished as the runner-up in the invite, defeating Marshfield 5-4 on penalty kicks and fell to Barstow 1-0 in a defensive-themed championship match.
The Cougars are now 11-5. College Heights, which returned the majority of its team from a district runner-up finish in 2021, has won 11 of its last 13 contests.
“It was good. We had a tight match against Marshfield. It was a little bit tighter than (Barstow) had against Aurora,” Cougars coach Scott Yount said. “We looked a lot better today than we did against Joplin. We moved the ball a lot better. Overall, I’m pleased with how they played. There could have been times we could have connected a few passes for some goals or had firmer shots inside the '18 that would have made it happen. It didn’t happen for us. It happened for (Barstow).”
Goals were in short supply in College Heights’ opening match of the day against Marshfield.
And penalty kicks were needed to decide the winner. The Cougars wound up edging the Bluejays by one in a PK shootout.
Marshfield took an early 2-1 lead on PKs as Hudson Clevenger missed College Heights’ second attempt. The Cougars rebounded well as Jace Edwards, Michael Parrigon and Bowen Sitton netted their next three shots with the Bluejays going two of three.
Deadlocked at 4, Marshfield’s Danny Parrish sailed a shot over the goal post on the Bluejays’ next attempt.
College Heights capitalized as Corban Thomas clinched the win by finding the back of the net.
“We put more on frame than them. They sent a couple over the top,” Yount said. “We had a PK shootout awhile back against Cassville. I think that game helped us keep composure against Marshfield.”
Offense was at a premium against Barstow as well. In fact, the only goal came in the 38th minute when Tyler McNeive found the back of the net.
The Knights were able to make that lead stand the rest of regulation. Barstow’s defense stymied the Cougars as they were held to just three shots on goal.
College Heights’ Ben Thomas had a busy second game in goal. He collected six saves.
With four games left in the regular season, the Cougars host Rogersville on Tuesday.
Yount looks for his squad to get healthy before postseason play arrives. Parrigon and Clevenger, nursing injuries, both competed in PKs for College Heights on Saturday.
“We’ve had a few injuries here and there,” Yount said. “We thought we would have Michael back today. He moved around in practice and touched the ball a few times with his left side. It still hurts. It might have been a different story if we had our full team. We didn’t have Zach Beaty (for the Barstow game). He got injured last game. Hudson is still working off an injury, too.”
