MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — College Heights Christian's softball team suffered a pair of setbacks, falling 2-1 to Mount Vernon and 6-1 to East Newton, in the Mount Vernon Tournament on Saturday.
College Heights' win streak ended at 12 games.
Game one saw Mount Vernon plate one run in the fourth and another in the sixth. The Cougars rallied with a run in the top of the seventh, but could not climb out of the hole.
Junior Harley Daniels limited College Heights to five hits in a complete-game performance. She struck out 13 batters and walked two.
Cheyenne Bieber got the Mountaineers on the board with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. Rae Downing doubled the advantage with an RBI single in the sixth.
College Heights' Jayli Johnson accounted for the team's lone score, a RBI single in the top of the seventh. Maddy Colin struck out 10 batters and allowed two hits in six innings.
Against the Patriots, a quick start enabled East Newton to build a 4-0 lead in the first two innings and never looked back.
Grace McMahon went the distance and allowed one run on seven hits. She fanned five batters.
Makenna Brasier and Mariah Alday paced the Patriots offense by collecting two hits apiece.
For the Cougars, Colin surrendered two earned runs on seven hits. The righty struck out 13.
Kloee Williamson, Addie Lawrence and Aaliyah Perez each tallied two-hit games.
Second-seeded College Heights opens play against seventh-seeded Southwest at 5 p.m. on May 6 in the Class 2 District 6 quarterfinals.
