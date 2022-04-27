Mike Howard’s message to his players was simple.
“Play until the very end,” Howard said.
The College Heights Christian (with McAuley Catholic) softball team certainly did that as it plated two runs in the final two innings to rally past Pierce City 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Joplin Athletic Complex.
Ranked No. 7 in Class 2, the Cougars (18-2) upped their win streak to 12 games.
Perseverance was the story of the game for College Heights.
“We didn’t give up,” Howard said. “It wasn’t pretty, but at the end of the day, it’s a win. We’ll take it everyday.”
And the Cougars received a huge spark from catcher Jayli Johnson, who impacted the game in every facet late.
First, she stopped Pierce City from opening up the top of the seventh with a runner on second base and nobody out. Johnson hustled down the first base line and backed up a throw that was off the mark at first base and then fired to second base to cut down Olivia Stanphill for the first out.
After a McAuley fielding miscue, she caught a bunt off the bat of Hailey Gripka and converted it into a double-play with a perfect throw over first.
“It was a heck of an inning for her,” Howard said. “That gave us the momentum.”
Johnson sparked things for McAuley with a one-out single. She then took off for second and collected a stolen base, giving Kloee Williamson a chance to send the fans home happy.
The sophomore did not disappoint as she laced a ground ball up the middle for an RBI walk-off double.
“I was really already pumped up from the last inning and just to get that hit, really kept us going,” Williamson said. “I thought Jayli was out for a second, but then she said she was safe. I was standing on the bag. I got really excited. I’m glad to pull through and help my team out.”
Johnson came up with the nifty slide at home plate to seal it.
“I saw her (catcher) going up and I was like, ‘I think I can get under this,’” Johnson said. “I tried to duck as much as I could. I did and it was really exciting.
“I’m really thankful to my team for how we stuck together through the whole game. It was a slow start at the plate, but we were able to get it together and come out with the win.”
Pierce City drew first blood in the ballgame when Juli Lowe collected an RBI single in the top of the first. But College Heights answered back in the third when Kallie Spencer came across on a passed ball to knot the score up.
The Eagles regained a one-run lead when Jillian Mack produced an RBI one-bagger in the fourth, but the Cougars fought back as Aaliyah Perez came through with an RBI single in the sixth to tie the game at 2-2.
Sophomore Maddy Colin was solid in the circle for College Heights. The righty fanned nine batters and scattered two runs on seven hits.
“I told the girls, ‘From this point forward, there are no easy games,’” Howard said. “Pierce City is a good hitting team. They can hit the ball. She did a wonderful job of placing her pitches. She did a great job of settling in there and giving our offense a chance to come back and win that game. She has been like that her first two years here.”
The Cougars notched nine hits in the contest. Johnson finished a home run shy of the cycle as she went a perfect 4 for 4 on the day.
“She came up to bat and she has a lot of confidence right now,” Howard said. “She had a good day at the plate. She was seeing the ball really well. Anytime we get her on base, it’s always a positive for us because we can utilize her speed and get her in scoring position.”
Williamson added two hits with her final one being clutch.
“(Kloee) did a great job of being in a pressure situation and taking what she was given and capitalizing,” Howard said. “I can’t say enough about her. She’s been unbelievable this season.”
Mollie Beeson took the tough-luck loss for Pierce City. She allowed three runs (two earned) through 6 1/3 innings while striking out six.
College Heights plays at Baxter Springs at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Howard said it was an impressive win for many reasons.
“(A lot of the players) ran the conference track meet today,” Howard said. “So, they were in the sun for about eight or nine hours. To turn around as soon as the track meet is over and come here and play a softball game, it says a lot about their character, their dedication and their fire.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.