JASPER, Mo. — For the second time this season, the College Heights Christian (with McAuley Catholic) is tournament champions.
College Heights handled Liberal 7-0 in the semifinals and knocked off East Newton 2-1 to win the Jasper Tournament title game on Saturday afternoon.
Ranked No. 7 in Class 2, the Cougars have won 10 straight games and are an impressive 16-2 overall on the season.
“We had our full team in the first game against Liberal and were able to jump out on them early with some timely hits and good base running,” CHCS coach Mike Howard said. “In the championship game, we were missing four starters because McAuley had prom tonight. We had some girls who really stepped up in their absence.”
College Heights was fueled by a quick start against Liberal. The Cougars plated across four runs in the first inning and added one more in the second to build an early 5-0 lead.
Addie Lawrence and Maddy Colin started the scoring with RBI singles apiece, while Avery Eminger and Kallie Spencer worked bases loaded walks to cap the four-run first.
A junior, Lawrence scored on a steal of home to account for College Heights’ run in the second. Colin added an RBI single in the sixth, while Avery Schumaker came across on a fielding miscue.
The Cougars offense had eight hits at the plate. Lawrence went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Colin had two hits and a pair of runs driven in.
A sophomore, Colin also dominated in the circle. The righty tossed six three-hit frames and struck out 14 batters.
Against the Patriots, College Heights overcame an early 1-0 deficit with two runs in the sixth to take control of the game.
Lauren Ukena produced the game-tying RBI double, while Eminger came through with the heroics as she singled on a line drive to center field for the go-ahead single.
Colin held down the fort in the seventh. She induced a 1-2-3 inning as the Cougars returned to Joplin with the tourney title.
The only blemish to Colin’s outing in the championship came in the top of the first inning. Josie Guinn singled to left and Mackenzie Massey scored on the throw to account for East Newton’s only run.
Colin picked up 16 more strikeouts as she allowed one unearned run on three hits.
“Lauren and Avery came up with two great hits to pull us ahead,” Howard said. “Jayli Johnson had some great defensive plays behind the plate, and of course, Maddy was phenomenal with 16 strikeouts.”
Altogether for the tournament, Colin did not allow an earned run as she allowed eight hits over 20 innings of work. The most eye-popping statistic — Colin registered 46 strikeouts and walked just two.
“I saw an all-state pitcher,” Howard said. “She was definitely in a zone during this tournament. She was hitting her spots with consistency and really kept the batters off balance with her change of speeds and working both sides of the plate.”
Lawrence, Ukena and Eminger collected College Heights’ three hits.
Howard was elated about winning the tourney title despite being short on some players.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my team for their fight and heart to pull that (East Newton) game out with a lot of reserves playing,” Howard said.
The Cougars play host to Golden City at 5 p.m. Monday.
