The College Heights Christian volleyball team swept Verona 3-0 on Tuesday night at CHCS Athletic Complex.
Individual set scores were 25-9, 25-17 and 25-23. The Cougars improved to 17-6-1 overall.
Lauren Ukena compiled 10 digs and eight kills, while Libby Fanning had nine kills. Maddy Colin contributed 21 assists and 12 digs.
Ava Masena collected 12 digs, while Marley Woodford had two blocks.
College Heights hosts McAuley Catholic at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night.
