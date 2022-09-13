JASPER, Mo. — College Heights Christian's volleyball team outlasted Jasper 3-2 Tuesday night on the road.
Individual set scores were 25-15, 25-16, 12-25, 17-25 and 15-10.
The Cougars (9-1-1) were paced by Addie Lawrence. She compiled 18 kills, 16 serve points, seven aces and two blocks.
Lauren Ukena added 17 digs, 12 kills and three aces. Maddy Colin had 31 assists, 14 points and 10 digs, while Ava Masena contributed 13 digs.
College Heights plays in the Lamar Tiger Classic on Saturday.
