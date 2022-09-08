The College Heights Christian volleyball team defeated Sarcoxie in five sets Thursday night at the new CHCS Athletic Complex.
Individual set scores were 23-25, 25-17, 25-14, 18-25 and 15-8.
Addie Lawrence had a big night for the Cougars, compiling 24 kills, 13 digs and six aces. Lauren Ukena added 13 digs, 11 kills and five aces.
Maddy Colin handed out a whopping 43 assists, while Ava Masena amassed 20 digs.
College Heights (7-1-1) plays at Marionville on Monday.
