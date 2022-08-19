The College Heights Christian volleyball team hardly lost a step last season as they repeated as district champions and advanced to the state sectional round with a roster of zero seniors.
“Last season was really exciting,” College Heights coach Mary Colin said. “I had some strong, experienced athletes. But it was our first year together on varsity. Even though they were experienced and good, it took some time building team chemistry, getting used to playing long matches. Our season schedule was tough last year. They played a lot of volleyball. To finish the season with a district title was really exciting.”
And despite falling to eventual state champion Miller, the Cougars young core got a taste of what postseason play was all about.
“Honestly, it was so fun to play Miller,” Colin added. “We lost to them, but Miller was so good. But all of our girls are back. What’s really exciting is that they are all better. It’s a really fun gym right now.”
For this upcoming campaign, the Cougars will be led by hitters Addie Lawrence and Lauren Ukena. Both seniors, Lawrence and Ukena paced the team with 386 and 268 kills, respectively last season.
Lawrence also led the way with 74 aces and 29 blocks. Ukena ranked second on the team with 73 aces and 288 digs. Another senior, Lindsay Griesemer, ranked third with 123 kills. She collected 276 digs on defense.
Colin also expects big contributions from middle blockers Marley Woodford (senior) and Libby Fanning (sophomore).
“You are going to see power out of Addie Lawrence and Lauren Ukena,” Colin said. “My two middles, Marley and Libby, are both jumping higher and putting balls away. They are blocking so many balls in practice, getting lots of blocks. They are improving on getting up quick and putting balls down offensively. Lindsay is our utility. She does everything. She’s going to be good on offense and super aggressive on defense. She’s got all the hype and all the energy. She’s such a good teammate. She is going to be an outside hitter and opposite.”
Setting up College Heights’ hitters will be junior setter Maddy Colin. She led the team with 718 assists last year. Libero Ava Masena, now a senior, was tops on the Cougars’ defense with 376 digs.
“Maddy will be on the set,” Colin said. “She is strong. She is smart. She knows the game. She is getting so many more reps than she’s ever gotten because she’s sitting on a court. Ava has already increased her range. She’s getting to a lot of balls. She is a great communicator.”
Colin said her squad has already shown plenty of strengths as a team.
“We have power,” Colin said. “They are a good serving team. They serve well and are aggressive. They are coachable. They are good teammates. They care about each other. They are learning to communicate better with each other. It’s been a fast preseason, but already fun and exciting.”
In the past, College Heights practiced in a gym with only one court. This year, however, the Cougars have been at a new facility — unofficially called College Heights Athletic Complex — formerly known as ETG complex.
“We have three courts now, and I have 25 girls out for this season,” Colin said. “In all of my years here at College Heights, I had 20 to 25 girls on one court. Now I have them on three courts. We are super thankful for having this space. We feel really blessed and thankful as a team. We are the first team to get to go and play on the court. We are loving our new gym.”
College Heights hosts Lockwood on Sept. 1.
