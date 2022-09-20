The College Heights Christian volleyball team dispatched Exeter 3-0 Tuesday night at CHCS Athletic Complex.
Individual set scores were 25-8, 25-13 and 25-6. The Cougars improved to 15-3-1 on the season.
Addie Lawrence had 15 kills with six aces to lead College Heights. Maddy Colin handed out 29 assists and had 11 serve points with five aces, while Ava Masena contributed 14 serve points with eight aces.
Lauren Ukena tallied 10 kills as well for the Cougars.
College Heights plays host to Golden City on Monday.
