The College Heights Christian volleyball team opened the season with a 3-1 victory over Lockwood on Thursday night at CHCS Athletic Complex.
College Heights won the first set 25-17 before dropping the second 25-18. The Cougars took the final two by scores of 25-20 and 25-18, respectively.
Addie Lawrence paced College Heights with 22 kills and eight aces. Maddy Colin handed out 33 assists, while Ava Masena contributed 13 digs and Marley Woodford added five blocks.
College Heights' junior varsity team swept Lockwood by scores of 25-20 and 25-10. The Cougars' freshmen team fell 26-12.
College Heights plays in the Jasper Tournament this weekend.
