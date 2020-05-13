Caleb Wicklund, a senior distance runner at College Heights Christian School, has signed a letter of intent for track and field and cross country with Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri.
Wicklund, the son of Marlo Fearing and Bryan Wicklund, finished second in the Class 2 800 meters in the 2019 MSHSAA Track and Field Championships. Of course, this spring's track and field season was canceled because of threats associated with COVID-19.
Last fall in Class 2 cross country, Wicklund placed 10th in the district meet and 18th in the state meet. It was his highest finish among three state appearances after taking 34th in 2018 and 59th in 2017.
"Caleb has tremendous potential as a runner," College Heights coach Daniel Lewis said in a release. "He has very good speed and great stamina.
"These are enhanced by his willingness to put in the work necessary to achieve his goals. I am excited to see what he does this year and how fast he will be."
Said Mineral Area coach Steven Davis: "I have been very impressed with Caleb not only as an athlete but also with his personality and character. He will be a great addition to Mineral Area College in both academics and athletics."
