Former Missouri Southern basketball standout Chelsey Decker began an internship with the MIAA on Monday.
Decker, the former Chelsey Henry, is a sports administration intern with the conference. Last month, she completed her first year at the University of Kansas and has a 3.9 GPA while working on a master's degree in higher education administration.
She also serves as a graduate assistant in the Academic Achievement and Access Center at KU as well as a learning assistant for Jayhawks student-athletes.
"I am working remotely from home in Lawrence through the summer," Decker said in a telephone conversation Tuesday night. "I'm mainly helping with specific tasks and projects the MIAA has in the upcoming year. Amid all these circumstances, things have changed.
"It's something that's been in my mind since I graduated from Missouri Southern (in May 2019). I talked to Commissioner (Mike) Racy last year about the opportunity to create an internship position while I was getting my master's at KU since Lawrence is so close to Kansas City."
Decker said she will make the occasional trip to the conference office in Kansas City when necessary. The internship continues through the end of August.
"This will be a great opportunity to learn more about the field I'm wanting to go in," Decker said. "I see myself after graduating in May (2021) with a higher education degree pursuing a career in intercollegiate athletics, and I'd love to stay in the MIAA. This is the perfect fit for me. It's a great blessing."
Henry was a three-year starter and four-year letter winner for the Lions from 2015-19. A graduate of Neosho High School, where she scored 1,335 points, she ranks seventh in MSSU history with 1,296 points and was a two-time all-MIAA choice and MIAA Scholar-Athlete. She was named to the MIAA academic honor roll all four years and was a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.