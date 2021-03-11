HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kylee Scheer, the two-time Class 3A prep player of the year, popped in five 3-point goals during a 23-point performance to lead top-seeded Cheney past Frontenac 62-46 on Thursday afternoon in a 3A state semifinal game at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
In a true seesaw game, Cheney (24-0) ended on a high note.
Frontenac (19-4) claimed a 14-11 lead in the first quarter, but the Raiders scored only four points in the second stanza, and Cheney grabbed the lead in the final four minutes of the quarter and led 31-18 at halftime.
The Raiders bounced back with a 22-13 edge in the third quarter to slice the deficit to 44-40 entering the fourth quarter, but Cheney outscored the Raiders 18-6 in the last eight minutes.
Heather Arnett led Frontenac with 14 points, , and Hattie Pyle collected 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Reagan Hipfl and Abby Butcher contributed eight and seven points, respectively, and Hipfl also blocked two shots.
Scheer made 8 of 17 field goals, 5 of 8 treys and 2 of 5 free throws for her 23 points. Brynn McCormick scored 14 points and Olivia Albers grabbed 11 rebounds for Cheney, which advanced to the state championship game on Saturday.
