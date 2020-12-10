Cheryl Shores set for 100th half-marathon

Cheryl Shores reaches a personal milestone this weekend.
When Shores runs in the Joplin Memorial Run on Saturday morning, it will be her 100th half-marathon.
"I didn't keep track until I had 70-some," she said. "I thought I'm going to make a goal of 100 half-marathons before I get to where I can't run much anymore. I went back and counted all of them I'd done, see where I was at. I kept track after that."
Shores, who won 577 matches in 28 seasons as Lockwood High School's volleyball coach, had not intended for her milestone event to be in Joplin.
"I wanted a bigger race somewhere, like to another state to get it in," she said. "I had scheduled several of them. I wanted to go to South Dakota and run in the one at Mount Rushmore. That was going to be No. 100.
"But with COVID, a lot of them were canceled or postponed. The Mount Rushmore one got postponed; it's not until next September. This one on Saturday was supposed to be in May. My plans changed a little bit."
Shores, who was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 for her volleyball successes, has always been a runner.
"I coached track (at Lockwood), and I'd run with the kids," she said. "But I didn't run anything far.
"One time I was talking to people, and they had run a full marathon. I made it a goal to run a marathon before I died, so I ran one and kind of liked it. It was tough, but after I got done, a couple of days later I started thinking I'd like to run another one.
"It's my drug. You get this adrenaline rush out there running. You hurt, then when you get done and sit around for a while, you start thinking when I can a run another one.
"When I was coaching volleyball, I would run them in the spring time. I'd run one a year for three or four years, then when I got done coaching, I did some in the spring and fall."
Shores ran 10 marathons, then then switched to half marathons because they require less training and less recovery time. She's run in numerous states, including one trip to Maine when she ran a half-marathon on Saturday and another one on Monday. She went back for another event that started in Canada and ended in Maine, and passports were required.
She's run in Yellowstone National Park and the Great Smoky Mountains along the Tennessee-North Carolina border. She also likes to run in fundraising events, like one two months ago in Republic for Springfield police officer Mark Priebe, who was paralyzed after being intentionally hit by a car. That was half-marathon No. 98.
"I've done a lot of running," she said.
And a lot of running brings a lot of T-shirts.
"I took 36 of them to someone and had them make a quilt," she said. "I gave Brent (her son) a few of them, some are in the closet, some are in the attic in a box.
"My medals are all hanging in my daughter's old bedroom. That's my sports shrine. My coaching stuff is still there. My medals are on the wall."
The Joplin Memorial Run will be her ninth half-marathon this year and the first since one in Rolla last month. Thanks to the coronavirus, some of her races this year have been virtual "which I'm not crazy about," she said.
"That's a low number for me. I've run 20 in a year. COVID canceled or postponed a lot of them I was looking at."
Saturday's weather forecast of temperatures in the 40s is just fine with Shores.
"At Rolla it stayed about 40," she said. "Even the 30s is good for me. I like running in the 30s. People sometimes think you're crazy. I ran one in Kansas City ... it was 9 when we started out. Once you get started running, it's really not that bad."
So how long does Shores plan to continue running?
"Until I can't do it," she answered. "I've slowed down a lot since I turned 60. I've had hip issues. My pace is slowing down, but as long as I can still run or even walk some, I'll still try to do them.
"I'm already looking to see if I can find something next year to run."
