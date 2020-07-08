With so many unknowns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday a plan that offers the most flexibility and benefits for season ticket holders.
Because the club cannot fairly re-seat the entire season ticket base across a limited number of seats, all season ticket holders will automatically have their 2020 payment credited for the 2021 season. By keeping their payment as a credit toward 2021, the holder will be automatically included in a single-game presale for any available seats in 2020, once a final capacity is determined.
In case the Chiefs are permitted to host a full-capacity crowd for any potential playoff games, season ticket holders who did not opt for a refund will be given the first opportunity to purchase their seats.
“People around the country and around the world are getting accustomed to a constantly changing environment and the same goes for all of us in Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a release. “While our goal all offseason was to have a full stadium as we begin our Super Bowl title defense, it is out of consideration of the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players that we move forward with a reduced-capacity plan that adheres to local guidelines and expert recommendations. As we looked at ways to navigate this unusual season, our first priority was to offer a fair and flexible plan for our loyal and valued season ticket members, and we believe we accomplished that. While it will be a different experience for everyone, we are looking forward to welcoming fans to Arrowhead this fall.”
Fans who have purchased single-game tickets will be issued an automatic refund to the method of payment.
The club will conduct a reduced-capacity single-game ticket once the final number of available seats is determined based on the guidance of the NFL and local government officials and public health experts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.