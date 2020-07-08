Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.