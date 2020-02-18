Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms on a three-year contract to keep their training camp on the Missouri Western campus in St. Joseph.
And with the Chiefs returning as Super Bowl champions, the anticipation is camp attendance will approach record numbers.
"Last year was the biggest camp we've ever had," said Brett Esely, senior associate athletics director/external relations at Missouri Western. "We had over 63,000 visitors at camp. To put that in perspective, the previous year we only had 39,000 visitors to camp.
"We've all kind of looked at each other — even before they made this announcement — that we thought 63,000 was big. It's hard telling what camp is going to look like this year. Maybe for the first time ever we're probably going to have to look at ways to manage crowds that we haven't done before, just based on what we think potentially could be coming to St. Joe. ... Our campus is set up so that we have a lot of parking for a college campus, and we parked cars last year on campus in places I've never seen cars parked."
Esely is in his 17th year on the Griffon staff. He was in Joplin last Saturday to help on the radio broadcast of the Griffons' basketball games at Missouri Southern.
The Chiefs moved their training camp from River Falls, Wisconsin, to St. Joseph in 2010.
"It's hard to believe it's been 10 years," said Esely, a lifelong Chiefs fan. "It's gone by fast. We've seen a lot of players, a lot of neat things come through St. Joe. Now we're going to get to see some Super Bowl champions come to St. Joe, which is a dream come true."
Last year's camp attracted fans from all over the United States.
"We sell tickets on three days (usually on weekends), and last year for the first time, we put a map of the United States on a cork board at the ticket booth," Esely said. "You come in and we ask 'where are you from, put a pin on that cork board.' We had visitors from 48 of the 50 states and 14 countries, and that's just on three days. ... That's folks who come to the Midwest, the state of Missouri, northwest Missouri and our community of St. Joe who may or may not come otherwise."
The university doesn't make a lot of money as the camp host, but the exposure it receives is priceless.
"It's tremendous visibility for the university," Esely said. "Is a a tremendous revenue generator? I wouldn't say that. But the name recognition and the visibility for the university is something that we could never afford from a publicity standpoint. We're all recruiting, and not just athletically. We're recruiting students, and it gives exposure to our campus that we probably wouldn't have otherwise."
The Chiefs end their camp at Missouri Western about the same time as the Griffons open their fall camp.
"Last year, it only overlapped three days," Esely said. "The Chiefs are really good to work with, so we always practice on our game field. And we do have to work around schedules. ... They practice early morning. They practice typically at 8:15, and it's over at 11:15. After that, the Griffons are out on the field midday or late afternoon.
"We do have to vacate our locker room for about a month. We're in the visiting locker room, which used to be the home locker room. It's a pretty good sacrifice for the infrastructure that we have."
When weather — storms or hot temperatures — forces the Chiefs to practice indoors, fans are not allowed to watch those workouts.
"I will say they try to go outside at all costs," Esely said. "Even mornings when the forecast doesn't look good or there is electricity in the area, even if they have to delay a little bit, they will come out and practice outside at all costs. ... I've seen them practice in downpours, probably in some cases that I wouldn't have my team out there. They realize in a lot of cases that folks have made a tremendous sacrifice to come out and watch the Chiefs from all over. They make every attempt to let fans see them."
